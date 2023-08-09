Author Danielle Renee Pawluk’s New Book, "Courage to Change," is the Eye-Opening True Story of the Author's Life as a Trans Woman and the Process of Her Transition

Recent release “Courage to Change,” from Page Publishing author Danielle Renee Pawluk, is a powerful memoir that follows the author throughout her life and her eventual transition into a woman. Through her story, Pawluk recounts what it was like navigating her life as a trans woman, providing hope for those who are facing the same struggles as the author.