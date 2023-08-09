Author J. E. Lenoir’s New Book, "Linked: Book One: Scars," Follows Two Cousins with an Unbreakable Empathic Connection While the Two Are Fighting as Soldiers in Vietnam

Recent release “Linked: Book One: Scars,” from Page Publishing author J. E. Lenoir, is the first of a new series and introduces members of the McClure clan of Clearwater, Colorado, and begins to explore the LINK, a collection of mental gifts unique to this family.