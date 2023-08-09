Author J. E. Lenoir’s New Book, "Linked: Book One: Scars," Follows Two Cousins with an Unbreakable Empathic Connection While the Two Are Fighting as Soldiers in Vietnam
Recent release “Linked: Book One: Scars,” from Page Publishing author J. E. Lenoir, is the first of a new series and introduces members of the McClure clan of Clearwater, Colorado, and begins to explore the LINK, a collection of mental gifts unique to this family.
Woodson, TX, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. E. Lenoir, who lives in a small town in Texas, has completed her new book, “Linked: Book One: Scars”: a one-of-a-kind work that follows Kevin McClure, who knows when his cousin, Lou Aguilar, on duty over fifty miles away, experiences something horrific. Although their link, their total sharing of thoughts and senses, was broken in childhood, an empathic connection, at least on Kevin’s part, is still alive and strong.
For Lou, who had long fought to be alone inside his head, an aggressive alter ego was emerging—Angel, the night hunter—and he fervently prayed that Kevin, his blood brother, could no longer read his mind. He would not wish his nightmares on anyone, especially his best friend.
In the jungles of Vietnam, these two young soldiers follow separate paths, confront their demons, and struggle to survive.
Meanwhile, half a world away, Kevin’s eleven-year-old brother, Robert, born deaf, confronts problems of his own and longs for his big brother to come home.
Author J. E. Lenoir describes herself as a Jane of all trades. She retired after fifteen years as office manager for Fort Griffin State Historic Site and has a Bachelor of Science degree with teaching certification in fine arts, industrial arts, and earth sciences. Her deep love of reading (especially mystery, adventure, and sci-fi) and her interests in history, science, (and, actually, almost everything), along with her many and widely varied life experiences, come together to aid in the creation of her stories.
Lenoir writes, “As he listened mentally, he caught unease from the men in camp, but otherwise the jungle seemed still. He focused more; let down all the walls that normally shielded his empathic perceptions; reached, as he did so often, for that small bit of the link still connecting him to Lou; and was totally unprepared for the blast of emotions—nausea, grief, fear, blazing anger. They flooded into him, jolted him, threw up disconnected flashes of horror. The nausea faded fast, but the urge to hit someone required all of Kevin’s control. He shook, clenched his fists, struggling to hurl those essential mental barriers back up, though not quickly enough. His teammate noticed and came running.”
Published by Page Publishing, J. E. Lenoir’s stirring tale invites readers to unlock the secrets of the McClure family.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "Linked: Book One: Scars" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
