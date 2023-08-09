Mary Towell Schroeder’s New Book, "Emissions from a Brain on Sherlock Holmes," is an Erudite Excursion Through the Literary Detective’s Most Famous Cases

Recent release “Emissions from a Brain on Sherlock Holmes,” from Page Publishing author Mary Towell Schroeder, is a collection of critiques, commentaries, and occasional flights of fancy inspired by Sherlock Holmes. The collection helps unravel the mystery of why Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s gifted detective continues to grip readers’ imaginations more than 100 years after his first appearance.