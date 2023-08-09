Mary Towell Schroeder’s New Book, "Emissions from a Brain on Sherlock Holmes," is an Erudite Excursion Through the Literary Detective’s Most Famous Cases
Recent release “Emissions from a Brain on Sherlock Holmes,” from Page Publishing author Mary Towell Schroeder, is a collection of critiques, commentaries, and occasional flights of fancy inspired by Sherlock Holmes. The collection helps unravel the mystery of why Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s gifted detective continues to grip readers’ imaginations more than 100 years after his first appearance.
Saint Louis, MO, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Towell Schroeder, a retired English professor, has completed her new book, “Emissions of a Brain on Sherlock Holmes”: a deep dive into the lasting legacy of one of fiction’s greatest detectives. Born in St. Louis in the year of the all-St. Louis World Series, Towell Schroeder is back living in the city. After decades of classroom duty, she now devotes her time to managing a voluminous reading stack and exploring her neighborhood’s restaurants, bars, and bakeries. She lives on The Hill with her beloved canines and the only collegiates in her life are her grandchildren who, happily, don’t require any instruction.
Having spent more than half a century reading Arthur Conan Doyle’s work, Towell Schroeder writes, “The adventures not only enriched my downtime but acquainted me with otherwise inaccessible persons and places and times, both real and imaginary. These multiple treats produce unexpected depths and evocative byways that make Doyle’s antique tales perpetually appealing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Towell Schroeder’s indubitably entertaining writing invites readers to revisit the entire Sherlock Holmes canon with fresh insights into why the stories continue to endure.
She writes, “He gives readers so much to think about. The more you seek, the more you find, and the more you find, the more compelled you are to seek. So read at your own peril. You have been warned. This sampling could seduce you into joining the ranks of readers who are hooked on Holmes.”
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Emissions from a Brain on Sherlock Holmes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
