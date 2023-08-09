Author Jason Luv’s New Book, "Louisiana Slim the Family," is the Captivating Story of a Young Man Who Pursues His Aspirations of Wealth to Form His Own Enterprise

Recent release “Louisiana Slim the Family,” from Page Publishing author Jason Luv, is a riveting and fascinating novel that centers around Louisiana Slim, whose street smarts and cunning end up being the perfect attributes to chase after his goals of fast money and power. Bringing together others who share his desires, Louisiana Slim forms his own empire, demanding loyalty from those that join him.