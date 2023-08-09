Author Jason Luv’s New Book, "Louisiana Slim the Family," is the Captivating Story of a Young Man Who Pursues His Aspirations of Wealth to Form His Own Enterprise
Recent release “Louisiana Slim the Family,” from Page Publishing author Jason Luv, is a riveting and fascinating novel that centers around Louisiana Slim, whose street smarts and cunning end up being the perfect attributes to chase after his goals of fast money and power. Bringing together others who share his desires, Louisiana Slim forms his own empire, demanding loyalty from those that join him.
Miami, FL, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason Luv, a model, performer, Internet personality, and entrepreneur who is one of the most compelling storytellers to date, has completed his new book, “Louisiana Slim the Family”: an engaging story that follows an ambitious young man whose plan to get money quickly takes him down a difficult path full of twists and enemies lurking around every corner.
Luv writes, “From the depths of a poverty-stricken city emerges Louisiana Slim. A diamond in the rough, this six-foot-five charismatic shrewd thinks brother has a plan to get real rich and real fast.
“Realizing he can’t do it alone, he creates a family of unknown members who are tired of struggling at the bottom. Slim gets them to buy into his vision. All he demands are loyalty, ability to follow orders, and willingness to ride or die!
“Lurking in the background as the shadow boss, Louisiana Slim makes his debut to the forefront, and the legend begins. Working hard but playing harder, the life of Louisiana Slim will stimulate your mind and body. This thriller has everything you need.
“FMB (Fast Money Brothers) is the family, and it’s either you’re with them or against them. Choose wisely!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Luv’s enthralling tale will keep readers in its grips as Louisiana Slim and the characters that populate his life seemingly leap off the page in this action-packed suspense thriller. Utilizing his unique perspective on life, Luv weaves a thought-provoking cautionary tale that will open the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them desperate for more after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Louisiana Slim the Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
