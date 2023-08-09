Traxda Unveils the All-New 1.5" Lift Kit for Second Generation Ford Edge
Proudly made in the USA with high-quality American steel.
Tucson, AZ, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Traxda, the esteemed pioneer in lift and level kits, is delighted to announce the latest addition to their product lineup: the 1.5" lift kit engineered exclusively for the second generation (2015+) Ford Edge. Proudly manufactured in the USA using top-notch American steel, this cutting-edge lift kit opens up a world of possibilities for Ford Edge owners, enabling them to fit larger tires and significantly enhancing their vehicle's ground clearance.
The Traxda 1.5" lift kit exemplifies the company's unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. As off-road enthusiasts and adventurous drivers themselves, Traxda's team of engineers meticulously designed this kit to deliver the ultimate driving experience, ensuring durability and performance in the toughest environments.
Key Features of the Traxda 1.5" Ford Edge Lift Kit:
Superior American Steel: The lift kit is proudly manufactured in the USA using high-grade American steel, guaranteeing unmatched strength and resilience for all driving conditions.
Enhanced Ground Clearance: With the 1.5" lift, Ford Edge owners gain increased ground clearance, providing the confidence to navigate uneven terrain and tackle challenging off-road obstacles with ease.
Accommodates Bigger Tires: The additional lift allows for the installation of larger tires, up to a 265/60R18, opening up a range of tire options that can enhance off-road traction, stability, and aesthetics.
Easy Installation: Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the lift kit's straightforward installation process ensures minimal downtime and a hassle-free upgrade experience.
Reflecting on the milestone, Traxda's Founder and CEO Greg Pilling stated, "As we celebrate our 19th year in operation, we are thrilled to unveil the 1.5" lift kit for the second generation Ford Edge. Traxda has always been committed to producing top-quality products that align with the desires of our valued customers. This lift kit, manufactured in the USA with premium American steel, exemplifies our dedication to delivering unrivaled performance, dependability, and style to the automotive community."
Traxda has been at the forefront of the automotive aftermarket industry since its establishment in 2004, earning a reputation for excellence and innovation. By consistently pushing the boundaries of engineering and craftsmanship, the company has solidified its position as a trusted name in the industry.
The Traxda 1.5" lift kit (part #109040) for the second generation Ford Edge is available for purchase through authorized Traxda dealers and on the company's official website. Ford Edge owners are encouraged to take advantage of this groundbreaking solution and elevate their driving experience to new heights.
For more information about Traxda and its full range of products, please visit traxdaliftkits.com.
About Traxda:
Traxda is a trailblazing manufacturer of lift and level kits, committed to providing exceptional products that enhance the performance and appearance of various vehicle makes and models. Founded in 2004, Traxda has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation, using top-tier materials and state-of-the-art engineering to satisfy the diverse needs of drivers worldwide.
Contact
Simon Saines
888-660-5892
www.traxdaliftkits.com
