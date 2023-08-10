Author Leslie Capozzi’s New Book, "Freddy Murphy and the Hidden Journal," Follows Freddy and His Friends on a Captivating and Unforgettable Adventure
Recent release “Freddy Murphy and the Hidden Journal,” from Page Publishing author Leslie Capozzi, introduces Freddy Murphy, whose life has been a challenge since his father walked out on his family, soon after his favorite Aunt Margaret died for no reason.
Sarasota, FL, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Capozzi, who grew up in San Jose, California, has completed her new book, “Freddy Murphy and the Hidden Journal”: a captivating novel that follows Freddy Murphy. If it was not for his friends, Chris and Simon, Freddy would have gone crazy over the summer. They were all looking forward to entering Waldport High School until they felt like they were being followed.
While constantly looking over their shoulder and trying to help Uncle Jack, they find themselves running from the Irish mob and on an adventure to find the clues that go with the famous family journal hidden in a secret room under Uncle Jack and Aunt Margaret’s house for years.
In the series, author Leslie Capozzi shares some of her life experiences that gave her inspiration to write this young adult series of stories. Venturing off on her own life experience, she moved to Sarasota, Florida. When not writing, she can be found in her butterfly garden, enjoying the beautiful beaches, or playing with her critters, including a Doberman, Manchester Terrier, Sulcata tortoise, chickens, and bearded dragon. “Freddy Murphy and the Hidden Journal” is her first novel.
Capozzi writes, “Five years ago, Freddy Murphy’s dad walked down the stairs with a packed bag, looked into the kitchen at his family, and then walked out the door, never to be heard from again. Freddy had changed. He wanted to finish high school, go away to college, and get a job to help his mom. It was no longer about Freddy, the kid. He felt pressured to become the man of the house in his mind. The problem was, he had just turned fourteen, and Freddy had other things on his mind, like hanging out with his two best friends, Chris and Simon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Leslie Capozzi’s memorable tale invites readers to discover how the adventure unfolds as The Journal leads the boys to Ireland’s family-kept secrets to find the truth about the mysterious story of Big George bringing his little brother, Billy Smith, back to life using the secrets of the journal.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Freddy Murphy and the Hidden Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
