Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Kidsmart, Help Equip Underprivileged Students with School Supplies
St. Louis, MO, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, August 8, at their Ballpark Village location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to KidSmart, a nonprofit organization that provides underprivileged students in St. Louis area schools with school supplies.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $369,067 to local nonprofit organizations.
KidSmart will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to distribute free school supplies and provide free educational resources. There are 90,000 students living at or below the poverty level and attending high-poverty schools. Through KidSmart, students in need receive essentials like crayons, glue, markers, notebooks, and pencils.
Founded in 2002, this nonprofit organization annually equips 75,000 students in 161 schools. They pledge to reach an additional 15,000 kids in 40 more schools by 2024. To learn more about KidSmart, please visit https://kidsmartstl.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $369,067 to local nonprofit organizations.
KidSmart will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to distribute free school supplies and provide free educational resources. There are 90,000 students living at or below the poverty level and attending high-poverty schools. Through KidSmart, students in need receive essentials like crayons, glue, markers, notebooks, and pencils.
Founded in 2002, this nonprofit organization annually equips 75,000 students in 161 schools. They pledge to reach an additional 15,000 kids in 40 more schools by 2024. To learn more about KidSmart, please visit https://kidsmartstl.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Contact
Katie's Pizza & Pasta OsteriaContact
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Categories