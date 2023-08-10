Sandi Byrne’s New Book, “We Are Smitten with Our Kitten Bumpy! AKA: Brambles Bumpy Byrne,” Tells the Story of How the Author's Kitten, "Bumpy," Came Into Her Life
Port St. Lucie, FL, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandi Byrne has completed her most recent book, “We Are Smitten with Our Kitten Bumpy! AKA: Brambles Bumpy Byrne.”
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York author Sandi Byrne was raised by loving parents who instilled in her the love of all people, honoring and celebrating diversity. Byrne has an especially soft spot for children and animals, particularly the pets she grew up with throughout her life. After completing her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Upstate New York, and working in New York City, the author moved to Florida where she earned her Master’s Degree and was blessed with meeting the love of her life, Steve, her husband of 44 years and going strong.
Byrne writes, “Once upon a time…there was a stray kitten whose first year of life was miserable. She was abandoned, lonely, and did not get to know her mom. Determined, she held the dream in her heart of the family and home that she longed for, day and night. Read this story of ‘Bumpy’ and discover how her life unfolded. Do you believe dreams come true?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandi Byrne’s book is inspired by the author’s love of animals, and her hope that readers will be encouraged to open their hearts to other animals in need. Accompanied with photos of Bumpy, Byrne’s tale is sure to pull at the heartstrings of readers of all ages and show the incredible joy animals can return when shown kindness and warmth.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “We Are Smitten with Our Kitten Bumpy! AKA: Brambles Bumpy Byrne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
