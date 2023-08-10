Bradley Kading’s New Book, “Fozzie’s Great Adoption Day Adventure,” is a Perfect Children’s Adventure Story with a Happy Ending for Readers of All Ages
Washington, DC, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bradley Kading, who has lived with his wife Kim in the same Washington, DC, Capitol Hill row house for more than thirty years, has completed his first book, “Fozzie’s Great Adoption Day Adventure”: a light and happy children’s adventure story.
Author and retired lobbyist Bradley Kading’s COVID project was documenting this true story of a runaway adopted dog. He retraced the route, and he consulted with the actual participants and tried to track down the precinct police officers who saved the day. Kim’s brilliant suggestion was to turn this into a children’s book.
In true Capitol Hill fashion, Bradley and Kim have had two dogs to keep them company: Motown and Fozzie.
Written in Fozzie’s voice, the adorable dog notes: “When I was five, I was adopted from my foster home. I got scared and ran away. It was frightening; it was thrilling. The humans still talk and laugh about it to this day, but they get it mixed up sometimes, so I barked out this true adoption day story.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bradley Kading’s book features fanciful illustrations and a child’s fantasy cast of characters: an adorable dog, a ballroom dancer, helpful firefighters, protective police officers, and a bride and groom.
Readers who wish to experience this classic work can purchase “Fozzie’s Great Adoption Day Adventure” at select bookstores, (including Capitol Hill’s own East City Books) or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
