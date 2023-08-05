Newton-Based Appliance Repair Company Launches New Website
TJ's Appliance Repair announces the launch of its new, responsive, and SEO-optimized website, developed in partnership with Prospect Genius. The website aims to enhance user experience and increase visibility online.
Newton, NJ, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TJ's Appliance Repair, a leading appliance repair service in Newton, NJ, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, designed to provide an enhanced user experience and optimized for search engines. The new website was developed in partnership with Prospect Genius, a marketing company based in Albany, NY.
The new website features a responsive design, ensuring that it adapts to the device on which it is being viewed, whether that's a desktop computer, a tablet, or a mobile phone. This is crucial in today's digital landscape, where more than half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices. A responsive design ensures that all visitors have a positive experience, regardless of how they access the site.
In addition to being responsive, the new website is also optimized for search engines. Search engine optimization (SEO) is a critical component of any business's online presence. It ensures that the website is easily discoverable by users searching for relevant keywords, thereby increasing the visibility of the business and driving more traffic to the site.
Matt Gallo, Senior Marketing Representative at Prospect Genius, said, "We're thrilled to have partnered with TJ's Appliance Repair on this project. The new website is not just about aesthetics; it's about functionality and visibility. By creating a site that is both responsive and SEO-friendly, we're ensuring that TJ's Appliance Repair is accessible to all potential customers, no matter how they choose to browse the web, and that they can easily be found by those in need of their services."
The launch of the new website marks a significant milestone for TJ's Appliance Repair, demonstrating their commitment to staying at the forefront of digital trends to better serve their customers.
For more information about TJ's Appliance Repair and to view the new website, please visit www.tjsappliancerepair.com.
Contact
TJ’s Appliance RepairContact
Thomas Rivicci
(973) 721-9262
https://www.tjsappliancerepair.com/
