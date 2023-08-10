CiCora S. Leigh’s Newly Released “Letters to Her” is a Passionate Message of God’s Love for Women of All Ages and Backgrounds
“Letters to Her: Prophetic Messages from the Heart of the Father to His Beloved Daughters,” from Christian Faith Publishing author CiCora S. Leigh, is an uplifting message of hope and empowerment that presents a collection of reflective messages and relevant scripture.
Upper Marlboro, MD, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Letters to Her: Prophetic Messages from the Heart of the Father to His Beloved Daughters”: a potent testament to the redemptive power of God. “Letters to Her: Prophetic Messages from the Heart of the Father to His Beloved Daughters” is the creation of published author CiCora S. Leigh, an ordained minister, a mother, and a friend of God. CiCora is the author of The Repairer of the Breach, and she is also a Christian influencer and blogger.
Leigh shares, “Letters to Her is filled with prophetic messages from the heart of the Father. The Father longs to heal the brokenhearted and bind up their wounds. You will discover the keys to receive healing in your soul from traumatic life experiences. Letters to Her unveils mysteries of God to remove the veil of darkness and allow God to fill every area of your life with His marvelous light. This book is great for every daughter of God, both young and old. God has given His daughters the keys to the kingdom, lavished them with love, and crowned them with victory. Some of the topics addressed include the following:
1. Healing the soul from trauma
2. Breaking soul ties
3. Seeking and walking in purpose
4. Knowing your identity and recognizing your gifts
5. Dominating as a woman in the natural and the spiritual
6. Encouragement and empowerment
Navigate the heart of the Father and discover His plan, purpose, and love for you. These pages contain wisdom and revelation that will take you on a journey with the Holy Spirit to transform your life and legacy to the higher plans and purposes of God. He is our good Father with good plans to prosper His daughters. You are royalty. Walk in holiness, purity, and righteousness—fully equipped to move in the authority and dominion that has been given to you by Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CiCora S. Leigh’s new book will challenge readers to take responsibility for their devotion and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Letters to Her: Prophetic Messages from the Heart of the Father to His Beloved Daughters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Letters to Her: Prophetic Messages from the Heart of the Father to His Beloved Daughters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
