Lloyd C. Glover’s Newly Released "Memoirs of a Soldier and an Ambassador for Christ" is an Inspiring Memoir That Presents an Intimate Look Into the Author’s Experiences
“Memoirs of a Soldier and an Ambassador for Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lloyd C. Glover, is a fascinating autobiographical work that examines the author’s experiences as a soldier, a civilian, and a family man in a way that brings perspective to each facet of life.
Groveport, OH, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Memoirs of a Soldier and an Ambassador for Christ”: an uplifting message of encouragement within a nostalgic biography. “Memoirs of a Soldier and an Ambassador for Christ” is the creation of published author Lloyd C. Glover, a United States Army veteran, dedicated husband, and devoted father and grandfather who is the founder and pastor of two international websites and an online Bible training center. Lloyd attended World Harvest Bible College.
Glover shares, “This is a fabulous book that explores the life of Lloyd C. Glover, a soldier and an ambassador for Christ. This book covers sixty years of his life. It looks back at the start of his relationship with God and how his childhood, growing up as a young Negro kid in America, was awakened by the racial tensions of the sixties and seventies and was affected by the events of the Vietnam War. His faith was strengthened by his participation as a Christian soldier in the Gulf War, serving in the defense of the nation of Israel and, a year later, serving in the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Come see how God turned a war situation into a learning environment that allowed Sergeant Glover the opportunities to serve as a soldier and an ambassador for Christ in the Holy Land and to see for himself the many historical sites in Israel like Capernaum, the Sea of Galilee, Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem.
“Lloyd Glover is also a pastor and founder of two international Christian websites and an online Bible training center.
“Journey with him as he discusses his Bible college days at World Harvest Bible College and how God had anointed him to do the work of the ministry.
“The purpose of his book is to remind believers about Jesus’s Great Commission and to also challenge everyone to see where they fit in as an ambassador for Christ. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lloyd C. Glover’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers consider the lessons of life, love, and faith shared within.
Consumers can purchase “Memoirs of a Soldier and an Ambassador for Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Memoirs of a Soldier and an Ambassador for Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
