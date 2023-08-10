Candy Walcott’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Mantee the Praying Mantis" is a Delightful Adventure That Teaches a Unique Story of Growth
“The Adventures of Mantee the Praying Mantis,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Candy Walcott, shares a sweet story of an uncertain praying mantis who feels moving to his own home may be just too much until an unexpected friend teaches him an important lesson.
New York, NY, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Mantee the Praying Mantis”: a sweet reminder of the comfort one can find in prayer. “The Adventures of Mantee the Praying Mantis” is the creation of published author Candy Walcott, a Desert Storm veteran and a native Texan who resides in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband and cats. She also enjoys fostering cats with Saving Hope Rescue.
Walcott shares, “Mantee the Praying Mantis is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime and go out on his own to find his first home. Mantee has some conflict and does not really want to leave his home. He loves his neighborhood. See how a mysterious woman teaches Mantee to achieve his dream through the power of prayer. This wonderful book will teach you an amazing way to memorize scriptures and have fun along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candy Walcott’s new book features vibrant illustrations crafted by Deborah DeHart.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Mantee the Praying Mantis” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Mantee the Praying Mantis,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
