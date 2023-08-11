Curtis Lanning’s Newly Released "Warrior: The Call" is a Compelling Fiction That Brings a Surprising Hero to a Moral Crossroads
“Warrior: The Call,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lanning, is a fascinating fight for family, faith, and one man’s soul as an unexpected fight between good and evil erupts in Daniel Landry’s hometown.
Pennsacola, FL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Warrior: The Call”: a powerful story of spiritual awakening. “Warrior: The Call” is the creation of published author Curtis Lanning, a husband and a father of three adult children. He is a registered nurse, an ordained minister, and a certified Christian life coach. Curtis has an associate degree in nursing, a bachelor’s degree in business, and another bachelor’s degree in divinity. He lives with his wife and cat in Pensacola, Florida.
Lanning shares, “Daniel Landry is given the opportunity he has been looking for all his life. All he has to do is look the other way and falsify a few documents. Since he believes right and wrong are relative and his parents’ belief in God is a lie, the choice, to him, is obvious. However, a freak accident on a golf course throws Daniel into the true reality—an intense battle between good and evil.
“Will Daniel be able to rescue his family and his hometown from the grip of the demons controlling them before it’s too late?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Lanning’s new book will surprise and delight as readers race to see if a shocking twist of fate will lead one man closer to God or farther from His grace.
Consumers can purchase “Warrior: The Call” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Warrior: The Call,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
