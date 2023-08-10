Author Valerie Pethé’s New Book, "But God," is a Faith-Based Read That Chronicles the Trials the Author Has Endured in Her Life and How the Lord Helped Her Through It All
Recent release “But God,” from Covenant Books author Valerie Pethé, is a stirring account of the author's personal experiences and how God intervened in her life as she grappled with sexual abuse and personal turmoil from her preteen years into adulthood. Through her writings, the author shares her personal experiences with God and how he became a source of strength and guidance in her life.
Corpus Christi, TX, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Pethé, a loving grandmother who resides in Corpus Christi, Texas, and works as a real estate agent and a part-time dental hygienist, has completed her new book, “But God”: a stirring memoir about the difficult challenges faced by the author throughout her life, and how her faith and the Lord helped to carry her through.
“Life was not always easy,” writes Pethé. “In writing this book, I hope to display the goodness of God. I look at a life that God brought light to, which could have been a different story filled with disappointment and pain—a life of sexual abuse early in my life by my father. Sharing my story has not been easy. To be honest, I was not sure that I could deal with reliving experiences I had been through in the past and baring my soul. I now feel that I can share my story with others.
“My greatest fear for years was how others would view me in revealing my experiences. I also kept telling myself I did not want to use this as an excuse to be a failure. I am not saying I managed everything the best way in my life, but this is what kept me going. I know that there will be people that will be surprised. I never talk very much about my childhood or past experiences to others; I am usually quiet about it. I try to focus on the positive events in my life and build on that.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Valerie Pethé’s new book is a deeply personal and emotionally explosive account that documents just how powerful the Lord’s blessings can be when one opens their hearts and minds to him and places their future in his hands.
Readers can purchase “But God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
