Author Valerie Pethé’s New Book, "But God," is a Faith-Based Read That Chronicles the Trials the Author Has Endured in Her Life and How the Lord Helped Her Through It All

Recent release “But God,” from Covenant Books author Valerie Pethé, is a stirring account of the author's personal experiences and how God intervened in her life as she grappled with sexual abuse and personal turmoil from her preteen years into adulthood. Through her writings, the author shares her personal experiences with God and how he became a source of strength and guidance in her life.