Author Jimmesha Henderson’s New Book, "Big Head," is a Charming and Impactful Children’s Story About a Young Boy Who is Teased for How Big His Head is
Recent release “Big Head,” from Page Publishing author Jimmesha Henderson, is a meaningful children’s story about a boy named Jimmy who comes to class and is quickly teased about the size of his head.
New York, NY, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jimmesha Henderson was previously a reading teacher before her journey as an author. She has completed her new book “Big Head”: an impactful children’s story that follows Jimmy as he returns to class each day with a new scheme to distract the kids in class from laughing at him.
Author Jimmesha Henderson decided to pursue her dream of writing engaging stories for kids. Jimmesha loves animals, going to the theater, and traveling. With a bachelor’s degree in radio, TV, and film, as well as a master’s in human service counseling, she has discovered her passion for entertainment and mental health. She firmly believes that laughter is a healing method. Jimmesha hopes to inspire a love of reading among kids through comical books, and she’s determined to use her work to encourage laughter and healing in her readers.
Jimmesha writes, “It was the first day of school for Henderson Elementary. Jimmy smiled and took a deep breath just before entering the doors of his new third-grade classroom. He was nervous but soon remembered he had on his lucky hat.”
She continues, “Jimmy sat down in the front of the class. His heart was beating, and his palms were sweaty from the nervousness of making new friends in a new school. He grabbed his lucky hat and took it off to tuck it away safely in his backpack. Soon after he removed his hat, he heard an explosion of laughter.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmesha Henderson’s engaging tale invites young readers and listeners to discover whether Jimmy will get the teasing to stop or be doomed forever with his big head.
