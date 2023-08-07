Daugherty Named Largest IT Consulting Firm and Largest Software Developers for 2023
St. Louis, MO, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as the St. Louis Business Journal’s number one largest IT consulting firm and number one largest software developer in the St. Louis region.
About the St. Louis’ Largest IT Consulting Firm Recognition
The list maintained by the St. Louis Business Journal of the 25 largest IT consulting firms in St. Louis includes firms ranked by total full-time equivalent IT consultants in the region. Visit the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of largest IT consulting firms for additional information and a complete list.
About the St. Louis’ Largest Software Developer Recognition
The list of the largest software developer firms in the St. Louis region includes the 25 largest software developer firms, ranked by the number of local software developers. Visit the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of largest software developer firms for additional information and a complete list.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
