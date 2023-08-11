Author Sharon L. Binkey’s New Book, "My Husband the Miracle Man: An Organ Donor/Organ Recipient Story," Follows a Tumultuous Medical Journey
Recent release “My Husband the Miracle Man: An Organ Donor/Organ Recipient Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sharon L. Binkey, is inspired by her husband and the journal she kept as the weeks turned into months to find answers.
Latrobe, PA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharon L. Binkey has completed her new book, “My Husband the Miracle Man: An Organ Donor/Organ Recipient Story”: a raw and revealing work that exposes the experiences many people face in the medical system.
Author Sharon L. Binkey and her husband Gary have been married for thirty-eight years. They have four adult children and five grandchildren. She resides in Pennsylvania with Gary and her many animals.
Binkey writes, “The surgeon came to see us in Gary’s room later in the day, and that was the last we saw of him. He was like the ever-disappearing man: no follow-ups, no further information. Being that he was the surgeon, he did his part, got his pay, and ‘peaced out.’ Literally at this point, no one had really instructed us on who was the follow-up doctor, so since we were at a teaching hospital, my husband now became a teaching tool for anyone who walked through the door. Believe me, we had everyone and anyone come in and do nothing. When my husband started filling up with fluid and all of his labs were out of whack, this was the beginning of a parade of doctors that kept coming to Gary’s hospital room to give us their ideas and thoughts, but no solution. But they collected their portion of our insurance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sharon L. Binkey’s impactful work highlights the couples’ perseverance, determination, and gratitude throughout their journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Husband the Miracle Man: An Organ Donor/Organ Recipient Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
