Robert Zogby’s New Book, "The Alien Ring," is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Novel Following an Awkward Teen Who Inadvertently Obtains Unearthly Powers from an Unique Adornment

Recent release “The Alien Ring,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Zogby, is a unique take on the classic alien encounter. When high school senior Rob Shehan discovers an extraterrestrial ring in his secluded spot in the woods, his life is forever changed.