Robert Zogby’s New Book, "The Alien Ring," is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Novel Following an Awkward Teen Who Inadvertently Obtains Unearthly Powers from an Unique Adornment
Recent release “The Alien Ring,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Zogby, is a unique take on the classic alien encounter. When high school senior Rob Shehan discovers an extraterrestrial ring in his secluded spot in the woods, his life is forever changed.
Pittsford, NY, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Zogby, a retired language arts teacher and a lifelong lover of science fiction, has completed his new book, “The Alien Ring”: a gripping and potent story about keeping strong morals and making positive change in the face of conspiracy and adversity.
“As he continued his aimless journey,” writes Zogby, “he noticed a small pile of dead leaves quivering like a scared puppy on his way to the vet. As he approached the pile, he heard a clicking sound accompanying the vibration. Rob, thinking it might be a hidden click beetle or some other insect, brushed the leaves and debris away to find some-one’s ring lying next to a hollowed acorn that had been vibrating in unison, causing the clicking sound.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Zogby’s exhilarating tale follows an unusual high school senior named Rob Shehan. He’s not interested in video games or sports. He steers clear of social media, alcohol, and drugs. He struggles with ADD and insecurities caused by an emotionally abusive mother. But when he finds a strange piece of jewelry in his quiet spot in the woods, Rob’s life will never be the same.
Being a teenager is hard enough; it's even harder when caught in the middle of an alien coverup. Rob comes into possession of an extraterrestrial ring with otherworldly powers, and soon the trials and tribulations of high school are the least of his worries. The powers of the ring are bestowed upon him, and Rob discovers that he has the ability to make meaningful change in the world. Will he be able to stick to his morals and make a positive difference?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Alien Ring” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
