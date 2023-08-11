Wadell G Jones Sr.’s New Book, “EL NEGRO THE CHOSEN ONE,” is a Compelling Look at the Legendary Descendant of King David Who Aided the Jews of Spain and Portugal
Fountain Valley, CA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wadell G Jones Sr., a singer-songwriter, music producer, and poet who specializes in freelance writing, copywriting, and articles and blogs, has completed his most recent book, “EL NEGRO THE CHOSEN ONE: Son of King Solomon”: a gripping overview of the plight of The Hebrew population in Portugal and Spain, and how Don Ibn Yahya, known as “El Negro,” raised an army to bring peace to his people.
Wadell G. Jones Sr.’s music career began after the author was inspired by his heroes Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff of the world-renowned music production team credited for developing the Philadelphia soul music genre of the 1970s. Wadell learned his musical craft and singing skills from the church choirs; specifically, how to harmonize and sing correctly while learning to blend with a choir of other singers in different ranges. That inspired him to write, record, arrange, perform, compose, and produce his fifty-song catalog and created, published, and copyrighted three musical CDs entitled “The Gospel Truth,” “Love Favors,” and “Morning After.” Along with these albums, Wadell crafted three music videos which were produced by his record companies, Rock of Ages Entertainment, Rock of Ages Records, and his nonprofit parent company, The Gospel Truth Music Corp.
Jones Sr. writes, “The Royal House of King David and the tribe of Judah were enslaved by the King of Babylon, Nebuchadnezzar II, after the destruction of the First Temple built by King Solomon of Jerusalem, son of King David of Jerusalem. In the thirteenth century whence we may learn if we can believe it, that the governor of Spain, who had assisted Nebuchadnezzar in reducing Jerusalem, brought an enormous population into Spain, all either the family of King David or from the tribe of Judah; and the royal family resided first in Seville then in Granada. Adding that exiles afterward had their numbers increased by fugitives from the desolation of the Second Temple.
“Under the command from the Roman tribune, General Titus, thus formed the Hebrew Negroes of Spain and Portugal, descendants of the House of King David Royal lineage, bore his grandson and the son of King Solomon of Jerusalem, Don Ibn Yahya ‘El Negro’ of Portugal, who commanded respect as a skillful warrior of the Maghreb-brave with great oratorical powers and with such a command of the language that his letters are famous! He was known variously as the Chosen One, Sword of the Revolt, and Sustainer of the Empire's Glory.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wadell G Jones Sr.’s book is a mesmerizing historical account that reveals how Hebrew Israelites have been a major asset to human society for centuries. Thoroughly researched and expertly crafted, “EL NEGRO THE CHOSEN ONE” is an eye-opening read that is sure to leave readers spellbound through its incredible journey, leaving a lasting impression long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “EL NEGRO THE CHOSEN ONE: Son of King Solomon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
