Elizabeth M. Williams’s Newly Released "I’m Glad It Was Me" is an Honest Discussion of the Impact of Watching One’s Mother Succumb to Illness
“I’m Glad It Was Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth M. Williams, is a powerful account of sacrifice and determination as a daughter recounts the challenging and inspiring experience of caring for her ailing mother.
Stephenson, VA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I’m Glad It Was Me”: a heartfelt reflection of all that was experienced through the grieving and healing process. “I’m Glad It Was Me” is the creation of published author Elizabeth M. Williams, who was born in Somers Point, New Jersey, grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and developed a passion for writing at an early age. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in journalism.
Williams shares, “I’m Glad It Was Me is a true story about how a three-day trip to Ohio turned into a four-month journey of discovery, sorrow, and pain. God had an assignment for me. A gentle nudge and kaleidoscope clues were the very tools needed to start my assignment, but in the middle of it all came questions, doubts, and many challenges. I was now being beckoned to answer His call on my life through sacrifice and obedience and help care for one of the most important persons in my life who came closer to death each day. Was I prepared to handle everything God had placed in my midst?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth M. Williams’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and resonate with others who faced a similar heartbreak.
Consumers can purchase “I’m Glad It Was Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’m Glad It Was Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
