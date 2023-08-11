Norma Fleagane’s Newly Released "Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents" is a Creative Adventure of Unexpected Friendship
“Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norma Fleagane, is a sweet story of a unique creature with an interesting backstory that encourages critical thinking and practicing reading comprehension.
Wheeling, WV, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents”: a charming juvenile fiction that will delight the imagination. “Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents” is the creation of published author Norma Fleagane, a wife and mother of six daughters. She has seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was born in Ohio and studied early childhood education at Ohio University. She is a businesswoman and lives and works with her husband James in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Singer Island, Florida.
Fleagane shares, “Sneaky is a three-eyed green monster who lives deep in the woods near Blake James’ grandparents’ house. Several books have been written and published about the fictional character and the books can be enjoyed alone or with other books about Sneaky.
“Why does Sneaky have three eyes? Do any other species have three eyes? What happened to his parents? Why does Sneaky live alone? How did he find a place to live? Why does he hide from people? How did he get the name Sneaky?
“The author’s intent is to peak the reader’s curiosity and ask questions about the character. Blake James and Makayla set out in an attempt to find Sneaky, and when they do they learn the secrets about Sneaky and his parents. 'How I Lost My Parents' attempts to answers many of the questions a child would ask. Hopefully the author succeeds in lively dialogue between parent and child. This is the author’s sixth book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Fleagane’s new book presents a uniquely interactive reading experience that offers prompts for discussion and expanding on the storyline.
Consumers can purchase “Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fleagane shares, “Sneaky is a three-eyed green monster who lives deep in the woods near Blake James’ grandparents’ house. Several books have been written and published about the fictional character and the books can be enjoyed alone or with other books about Sneaky.
“Why does Sneaky have three eyes? Do any other species have three eyes? What happened to his parents? Why does Sneaky live alone? How did he find a place to live? Why does he hide from people? How did he get the name Sneaky?
“The author’s intent is to peak the reader’s curiosity and ask questions about the character. Blake James and Makayla set out in an attempt to find Sneaky, and when they do they learn the secrets about Sneaky and his parents. 'How I Lost My Parents' attempts to answers many of the questions a child would ask. Hopefully the author succeeds in lively dialogue between parent and child. This is the author’s sixth book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Fleagane’s new book presents a uniquely interactive reading experience that offers prompts for discussion and expanding on the storyline.
Consumers can purchase “Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sneaky the Hairy Mountain Monster: How I Lost My Parents,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories