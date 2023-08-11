Jen Weir’s Newly Released "Waiting on the Next Miracle" is a Heart Wrenching and Inspiring Account of a Family’s Life Changing Accident
“Waiting on the Next Miracle,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jen Weir, is a powerful firsthand account of navigating a heart shattering car accident and healing physically, mentally, and spiritually from a tragic loss.
Great Falls, MT, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Waiting on the Next Miracle”: an encouraging message of hope for anyone facing the loss of a child or spouse. “Waiting on the Next Miracle” is the creation of published author Jen Weir.
Weir shares, “This is a word that gets tossed around a lot. The thing is, miracles do occur and occur often, if you are willing to look for them. God never turns away from us, even when it seems like our world is falling apart. He is always right there, helping us back up to our feet.
“God’s love and faithfulness is what gave me the strength to move forward when I awoke in an ICU and was told my husband and oldest son had been killed.
vMiracles are what kept me treading water when I was briefed on the very slim chances my other two children would make a full recovery. The chances of my son’s mere survival were nonexistent.
“I was unwilling to accept anything the doctors told me. I knew in my heart that God had us and my babies would be okay. I steadied my heart, set my jaw; I prayed, and I asked others to pray.
“God has taken care of us every single step of our journey and continues to today.
“Our story is not over. We survived, we are healing, we are pushing forward, we are living.
“We are waiting on the next miracle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jen Weir’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers find themselves immersed in a family’s fight for survival.
Consumers can purchase “Waiting on the Next Miracle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Waiting on the Next Miracle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
