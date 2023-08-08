CodeHS to Pilot Innovative AP Computer Science Principles Course This School Year on Roblox
Chicago, IL, August 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS, a comprehensive computer science education platform and curriculum provider, is thrilled to announce an exciting new Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science Principles on Roblox during the 2023-24 school year.
The pilot course will be rolled out to select schools nationwide and aims to engage students in the world of computer science by combining CodeHS's curriculum expertise with Roblox's global immersive and interactive platform. The goal is to make computer science more accessible and engaging through immersive learning while preparing students to successfully pass the AP exam.
"We are thrilled to release this exciting new AP CSP course on Roblox," said Evelyn Hunter, VP of Education at CodeHS. "Students will have the opportunity to build creative and interactive experiences within their AP Computer Science Principles class."
The new AP Computer Science Principles course will equip students with a solid foundation in computer science concepts through hands-on projects that encourage collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving. The course covers topics such as control structures, data structures, the Internet, and the impacts of computing while providing opportunities to apply the learning through experience creation and gameplay on the Roblox platform.
Applications are now open. Teachers can apply to pilot the CodeHS AP CSP Roblox course in their classroom during the 2023-2024 school year. Selected teachers will receive access to the new AP curriculum including detailed lesson plans, professional development to help prepare them to teach, and a CodeHS Pro license to seamlessly manage their class.
During the pilot phase, CodeHS will gather valuable feedback from educators to further refine the course content.
Schools and teachers interested in participating in the pilot program or learning more about the CodeHS can visit codehs.com/roblox_scholarship today.
