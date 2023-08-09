Minus K Technology Announces Announces Its Eighth U.S. Educational Giveaway of Vibration Isolators to Colleges and Universities
Inglewood, CA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Minus K Technology, over the past 30 years has worked with businesses, universities and laboratories all over the world, supplying negative-stiffness vibration isolation products for research within universities, aerospace, audio reproduction, crystal growth, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, physics, quantum computing and a number of other fields.
Launching their 8th Educational giveaway, Minus K is giving away $25,000 dollars worth of patented negative-stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to colleges in the United States.
Any university of college that has an AFM, Electron Microscope, Interferometer, Laser Optical System, Micro Hardness Tester, or any other special equipment that would be assisted by vibration isolation, simply fill out the attached form and send it back to edgiveaway@minusk.com. If selected, the school will receive one of these free vibration isolators to assist with research.
Recipients of a Minus K isolator will be chosen based on the proposed use and applicability of the isolators. The grant application must be signed by a department head of the institution, then returned to Minus K via email (edgiveaway@minusk.com) or fax (310-348-9638). The submission deadline for applications is February 29, 2024.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to receive an excellent low frequency vibration isolator.
Contact
Steve Varma
310-348-9656
https://www.minusk.com
