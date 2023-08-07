Solo Exhibition, Mike Gough: The World Is More Than You Can See

Artspace Warehouse is delighted to announce the upcoming exhibition, The World Is More Than You Can See, a series of new works by esteemed Canadian artist Mike Gough. Born and raised in the breathtaking landscapes of Newfoundland and Labrador, Gough's artistic journey has been profoundly shaped by the island's rich cultural heritage and awe-inspiring environment.