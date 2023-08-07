ThoroughCare Appoints Carol Helton as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Stage of Growth
Experienced Healthcare Technology Executive Joins ThoroughCare’s Leadership Team
Pittsburgh, PA, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ThoroughCare, Inc., a leading digital care coordination organization that enables healthcare payers and providers to effectively deliver value-based care, today announced the appointment of Carol Helton as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. Helton brings more than two decades of experience in senior leadership at high growth healthcare companies to the ThoroughCare team. By bringing in Helton as Chief Revenue Officer, ThoroughCare aims to capitalize on its increased business momentum and demand for its platform, as more payers and providers look to maximize their value-based contracts.
“Carol brings significant expertise from her previous work in the healthcare technology field, as experienced first-hand by several members of the ThoroughCare team, that we feel will help push us to even further heights,” said Earl Hutz, Chief Operating Officer of ThoroughCare. “As our operational footprint and prospective client base continues to expand, Carol’s leadership will help us maximize the potential of the services we provide.”
Helton most recently served as Chief Growth & Product Officer at a care management company supporting virtual care and digital health. Her background includes executive-level leadership experience in sales at several technology organizations for over two decades. In joining ThoroughCare, Helton brings her advanced healthcare business proficiency in driving company growth and rapidly expanding its industry presence.
“I’m honored to join ThoroughCare at this transformative time for both the company and the industry,” Helton said. "ThoroughCare is uniquely positioned to meet the next generation Collaborative Care Model. ThoroughCare’s approach to provider-driven, payer-enabled collaborative care has already proven to be a winning proposition and I look forward to being a part of the momentous growth.”
ThoroughCare recently announced expansion to a new location in Pittsburgh’s North Side to allow for further operations growth and new hiring initiatives. As one of Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing private companies in the United States and Pennsylvania, ThoroughCare offers competitive compensation, benefits, retirement planning, and career advancement opportunities. Explore open roles at www.thoroughcare.net/join-our-team.
About ThoroughCare
Founded in 2013, ThoroughCare provides digital care coordination solutions to over 600 care delivery organizations throughout the United States. ThoroughCare’s comprehensive care coordination, analytics, and mobile applications are designed to enable personalized health experiences, streamline value-based care delivery, and help identify the next best actions at critical moments. Learn more at: www.thoroughcare.net
