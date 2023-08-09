Loveforce International Releases Songs About a Love Addiction and Blood on the Floor
Santa Clarita, CA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 11, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be about someone with a love addiction. The other will be about blood on the floor and how it got there.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles, is entitled “There’s Blood On The Floor.” It is song that crosses over into several genres at once. It's mostly Soul with traces of R&B and Hip Hop. Lyrically it is about dancing but an unusual aspect of dancing and carrying on. It has a steady beat. The rhythms are laid back but intricate drawing in the listener. The beat and the rhythm combine to make the song quite danceable but not in a fast dance way.
The Latest Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "I’m Addicted To You.” "It is a fierce, but ultimately slightly sad acoustic Country Western Song. The music is simple. Chords accompany the melody but they are played in a way that creates tension which fits the mood of the lyric. The song lyrics focus on a protagonist that is paralyzed with a love addiction to another person. They are so paralyzed in fact, that everything they do is a struggle. The permeation of addiction throughout the delivery of the song is palpable.
“This week, we are releasing two powerful yet unusual songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “In one respect, they are as different as night and day, one being a crossover R&B / Soul / Hip Hop song and the other being a Country-Western song. In another respect, what they have in common is they both deal with unusual themes in a dramatic way lyrically,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles for will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
