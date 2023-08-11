Rev. Leonard C. Walker, Th.D.’s Newly Released “Restorative Power Development for the Believer” is a Thoughtful Examination of the Need to Reconnect with God
“Restorative Power Development for the Believer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Leonard C. Walker, Th.D., is an encouraging message of hope for anyone finding uncertainty in our modern world as the author explores the importance of keeping God first.
Saint Louis, MO, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Restorative Power Development for the Believer”: a heartfelt discussion of the comfort one can find in truly trusting and relying on God. “Restorative Power Development for the Believer” is the creation of published author Rev. Leonard C. Walker, Th.D., a native of the Midwest who graduated from Western Baptist Bible College in 1992 (bachelor of Bible theology), Ottawa University in 2011 (bachelor of arts), Andersonville Theological Seminary in 2002 (masters in Christian counseling), Concordia University in 2015 (Masters in Education), Andersonville Theological Seminary in 2005 (doctor of theology), National Christian Counselor Association in 2004 (doctor of clinical pastoral psychology), and had a graduate certificate in 2021 from the University of Notre Dame. He served in the US Army and was on active duty for twenty-five years. He serves as local community pastor, hospital chaplain, and president of Elohim Bible College and Theological Seminary in 2022, selected to who’s who in America.
Walker shares, “It is the focus of God to reconcile (2 Corinthians 5:19) the world to himself. I understand reconciliation is to bring back, to clear up differences between disagreeing parties. We look around today in our communities, cities, states, and nations, and we as believers witness the confusion among nonbelievers and some believers. In many instances, the confusion is identical in both camps—believers and nonbelievers alike. This should not be the case—confusion and distress should not control the emotions of the believer, for God gives the believer a peace of mind that surpasses all understanding (Philippians 4:7). In this reading, the believer will be reintroduced, or in some cases, introduced to living this Christian life as Jesus our Lord and Savior meant us to live it. I pray the hands which touch this book will allow the Holy Spirit to guide them as each page is turned and the truth of God’s word when read will revive, fill, restore the heart and mind of that believer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Leonard C. Walker, Th.D.’s new book will empower and challenge readers out of complacent faith into active, fulfilling connection.
