Bekah Joy’s Newly Released "Can You Relate to This?" is an Encouraging Inspirational Experience That Will Challenge Readers to a New Understanding of God
“Can You Relate to This?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bekah Joy, is an impactful message of God’s desire to be present and active within our lives as the author offers personal reflections and encourages critical reflection.
New York, NY, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Can You Relate to This?”: a potent opportunity for rejuvenation of faith. “Can You Relate to This?” is the creation of published author Bekah Joy, a wife and a mother of two young boys. She grew up in Washington State. It was there she started pursuing an elementary education degree. On fire for God, she left her home state and moved to Kansas to finish her degree.
Bekah Joy shares, “A glimpse, a vision, a simple look into the eyes of the one who adores you. It’s time to go on an adventure with the God who would do anything to have a friendship with you. It’s time to leave your world of insecurities behind and be who you are made to be.
“Life is an adventure, and it’s waiting for you. As you read this, ask yourself, 'Can I relate to this?' There is an amazing God out there who wants to know you and is waiting for you to walk through the door.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bekah Joy’s new book will bring readers a helpful message of empowerment as they process the active faith exercise found within.
Consumers can purchase “Can You Relate to This?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Can You Relate to This?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
