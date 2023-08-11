Robin Neighbors’s Newly Released "Smorgasbord Religion" is an Articulate Discussion of Key Scripture Often Misinterpreted for Varying Purposes
“Smorgasbord Religion,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Neighbors, is an engaging opportunity for reflection and consideration of scripture that often is found on the podium for debate.
Evansville, IN, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Smorgasbord Religion”: a compelling resource for personal or group discussion. “Smorgasbord Religion” is the creation of published author Robin Neighbors.
Neighbors shares, “Neighbors says it’s like fingernails on the chalkboard when someone makes the scriptures say whatever they want them to say when God meant something completely different. So many people take the scriptures out of context to fit their beliefs instead of the other way around. We can’t pick and choose which scriptures we like and leave the rest. If God didn’t want us to know certain things, He wouldn’t have put them in the Bible.
“Deuteronomy 29:29 says, 'The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.'
“Neighbors has found the scriptures being twisted just a bit in every church he’s attended and even visited.
“For instance, most churches teach the misconception that the Ten Commandments are still alive and active. The scriptures tell a very different story. Galatians 3:13 says, 'Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law.' Galatians 2:21 says, 'I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain.' The full story is mapped out in chapter 1.
“This book is intended to help you correct many misconceptions about so many scriptures that are taken out of context.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Neighbors’s new book will challenge readers in their perceptions of how and why certain scripture are found to be used in varying interpretations across religions and churches.
Consumers can purchase “Smorgasbord Religion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Smorgasbord Religion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
