Sheree May’s Newly Released "A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?" is a Powerful Story of a Family’s Determined Spirit and Togetherness
“A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheree May, is a fascinating account of a unique medical complication that rocked a family’s foundations.
Florissant, MO, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?”: an informative and compassionate medical memoir. “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” is the creation of published author Sheree May (credentials and information from ATA).
May shares, “In A Dose of Madness, Sheree shows her resilience and determination to live. My mother has battled this unfamiliar disease for over thirty years, and she never gave up. What I love about my stepdad is the fact that he never left her side no matter how difficult life sometimes became throughout their marriage.
While growing up, I did not have a relationship with my mother, but I knew that she was trying to finish college so that she could make a better life for the both of us. One thing that she taught me was how important an education is.
The relationship that we now have, I wouldn’t change for anything in the world. She is the hardest working person I know—dedicated, fearless, and generous. I love her to the moon and back.
From her one and only daughter,
Christie Eve Dale”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheree May’s new book will shock readers as they witness a truly trying experience that was met by faith, love, and determination.
Consumers can purchase “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
May shares, “In A Dose of Madness, Sheree shows her resilience and determination to live. My mother has battled this unfamiliar disease for over thirty years, and she never gave up. What I love about my stepdad is the fact that he never left her side no matter how difficult life sometimes became throughout their marriage.
While growing up, I did not have a relationship with my mother, but I knew that she was trying to finish college so that she could make a better life for the both of us. One thing that she taught me was how important an education is.
The relationship that we now have, I wouldn’t change for anything in the world. She is the hardest working person I know—dedicated, fearless, and generous. I love her to the moon and back.
From her one and only daughter,
Christie Eve Dale”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheree May’s new book will shock readers as they witness a truly trying experience that was met by faith, love, and determination.
Consumers can purchase “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories