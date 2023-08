Sheree May’s Newly Released "A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?" is a Powerful Story of a Family’s Determined Spirit and Togetherness

Florissant, MO, August 11, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?”: an informative and compassionate medical memoir. “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” is the creation of published author Sheree May (credentials and information from ATA).May shares, “In A Dose of Madness, Sheree shows her resilience and determination to live. My mother has battled this unfamiliar disease for over thirty years, and she never gave up. What I love about my stepdad is the fact that he never left her side no matter how difficult life sometimes became throughout their marriage.While growing up, I did not have a relationship with my mother, but I knew that she was trying to finish college so that she could make a better life for the both of us. One thing that she taught me was how important an education is.The relationship that we now have, I wouldn’t change for anything in the world. She is the hardest working person I know—dedicated, fearless, and generous. I love her to the moon and back.From her one and only daughter,Christie Eve Dale”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheree May’s new book will shock readers as they witness a truly trying experience that was met by faith, love, and determination.Consumers can purchase “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “A Dose of Madness!: Prednisone—Cure or Curse?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.