Linda Gottschalk’s Newly Released "Surpassing Peace" is a Deeply Personal Account of a Near-Death Experience and Collection of Inspiring Devotions
“Surpassing Peace: Our Circumstances are Roadblocks, Peace is Our Rescue,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Gottschalk, is an impactful reminder of the reality of life’s hurdles and the need to keep God close in all moments.
Wausau, WI, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Surpassing Peace: Our Circumstances are Roadblocks, Peace is Our Rescue”: a bold acknowledgment of the challenges we face along the way. “Surpassing Peace: Our Circumstances are Roadblocks, Peace is Our Rescue” is the creation of published author Linda Gottschalk, a native of the Midwest who has been a short-term missionary to the Dominican Republic for Thirty years teaching women’s ministry, a business owner of a salon for over twenty-five years and enjoys volunteering with the homeless community.
Gottschalk shares, “When life is on the line, each breath of life becomes very real. Options run out, and grasping for control is futile because when our time is up, it’s up. We spend most of our lives wrestling with this reality.
“Life doesn’t always play out the way we plan for it, and we really do a lot of planning, don’t we?
“When that ugly thing shows up and takes our breath away, we are faced with a reality that is mind-bending and heart-wrenching. What are we to do? We get to choose. What will we do? Can we know before that unthinkable thing happens? It haunts us because it’s daunting to the core.
“When dying is a real possibility, what should one expect? What does one hope for? What does one think about? I was about to find out.
“It’s wasn’t like in the movies. It was quiet. Time stood still, and our eyes did a lot of the talking. I recall saying, 'I am not exactly sure what the doctor means, but I think I know.' My hubby just shook his head yes as we looked at each other through FaceTime on our phones.
“I was getting tired. I couldn’t feel my legs, but they were there because I had to touch them to believe it. My husband and my baby girls flashed through my mind. Our lives, our laughter, and our long talks and walks.
“This true story is a portrait of human frailty and the reality of this life filled with disruptions and interruptions beyond our control. It’s daunting and filled with authentic fear replaced by unspeakable peace in the journey. It is filled with humor in the hard and trauma that shows up uninvited. It’s a beautiful walk in the depths of agony and struggle colliding with an overcoming peace that paralyzes one’s ability to reason.
“It’s a journey, an adventure; it’s chaotic and calm. It’s worth sharing with a world that hands out the hard stuff. May you find this power-packed peace in the midst of the real hard stuff too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Gottschalk’s new book will resonate with many who have faced and overcome a significant obstacle through perseverance and faith in God.
Consumers can purchase “Surpassing Peace: Our Circumstances are Roadblocks, Peace is Our Rescue” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surpassing Peace: Our Circumstances are Roadblocks, Peace is Our Rescue,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Gottschalk’s new book will resonate with many who have faced and overcome a significant obstacle through perseverance and faith in God.
