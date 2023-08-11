Zxayveon Roca’s New Book, "Imaginary," is a Compilation of Poems That Explores the Complexities of Mankind While Exploring the Author's Journey Through Life
Colorado Springs, CO, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zxayveon Roca, who has been writing poems in school, has completed his most recent book, “Imaginary”: a powerful and thought-provoking series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s past experiences and explore his world view.
Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, author Zxayveon Roca spent most of his youth growing up in Valdosta, Georgia. It was during his school years that the author wrote his first official poem, specifically on a napkin, that he later printed out to share with friends. After encouragement from those he showed his work to, Roca continued writing till this very day.
Roca writes, “I am a creator as I am human, and these words flow through my soul as my emotions through my heart. These poems, songs, sonnets, etc. are one of the most important parts of me, and creating is me freeing my soul. My ambition and passion to create a story or an idea that requires more than myself—because it takes a lot of work to bring something into fruition, I think—is the most interesting piece of creation.”
The author continues, “I am a creator and an artist in my own right. I don’t try to stay in one avenue of the arts. If I can do a little something, then I have the potential to make it grow into something. … I’d rather have people pay to watch or read something that is good, something they’ll remember, something relatable, and every other surprising turn they can enjoy. I want them to enjoy it as much as I and whoever else enjoyed creating it because every story starts with an idea.”
Published by Fulton Books, Zxayveon Roca’s book is inspired by the author’s passion to write and convey messages of a myriad of important topics that affect the entire world, from race to emotions and morals. Pouring his very soul into the pages of “Imaginary” Roca shares his words in order to inspire his readers to think critically of everything around them and open their minds to the elusive truths of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Imaginary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
