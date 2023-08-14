Kit Spayd’s New Book, "A Selfless Life," Centers Around a Young Man and Woman Who Are Faced with Difficult Choices and Challenges as They Embrace Their Future Together
Aston, PA, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kit Spayd, a wife, mom, lover, and daughter, has completed her most recent book, “A Selfless Life”: a gripping novel that follows a young woman from a small town who must navigate life while overcoming heartache and various trials as deep family secrets are slowly revealed.
Spayd writes, “‘A Selfless Life’ is set in the small town of Minser just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We are introduced to Isabelle Grant (Belle), our female lead, who was hired as the human resources director at one of the local fire departments in Minser.
“Many unfortunate events have taken place in her life thus far, most of which were out of her control. She is faced with tragedy, heartbreak, and deception and learns of secrets held by family members for decades, secrets that should never have been revealed.
“We also meet Cory Richards, our main male lead, who unexpectedly becomes the hero of the events that occur in and around Belle’s life.
“We learn from other characters what it is to live a selfless life, and we find out how one will go to any extent to prove that for the ones we love.
“These secrets are revealed over time, past relationships resurface, and deception is something that is unavoidable. Belle and Cory are faced with obstacles, hard decisions, and heartache around every turn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kit Spayd’s book is a captivating and poignant tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Belle and Cory’s journey to face whatever their futures hold. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Selfless Life” delivers a powerful and emotionally explosive story that will keep readers desperate for more with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Selfless Life” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Spayd writes, “‘A Selfless Life’ is set in the small town of Minser just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We are introduced to Isabelle Grant (Belle), our female lead, who was hired as the human resources director at one of the local fire departments in Minser.
“Many unfortunate events have taken place in her life thus far, most of which were out of her control. She is faced with tragedy, heartbreak, and deception and learns of secrets held by family members for decades, secrets that should never have been revealed.
“We also meet Cory Richards, our main male lead, who unexpectedly becomes the hero of the events that occur in and around Belle’s life.
“We learn from other characters what it is to live a selfless life, and we find out how one will go to any extent to prove that for the ones we love.
“These secrets are revealed over time, past relationships resurface, and deception is something that is unavoidable. Belle and Cory are faced with obstacles, hard decisions, and heartache around every turn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kit Spayd’s book is a captivating and poignant tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Belle and Cory’s journey to face whatever their futures hold. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Selfless Life” delivers a powerful and emotionally explosive story that will keep readers desperate for more with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Selfless Life” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories