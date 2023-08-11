Author William Holcomb’s New Book, "From the Front Room of the White House," Follows the Author's Family After Migrating to a New Country to Begin Their Own Community

Recent release “From the Front Room of the White House,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Holcomb, is a riveting account of the author's family history and the escapades of his ancestors as they found their place in their community. Through sharing his family's story, Holcomb hopes to honor those that came before him, highlighting their accomplishments and incredible perseverance.