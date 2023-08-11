Author William Holcomb’s New Book, "From the Front Room of the White House," Follows the Author's Family After Migrating to a New Country to Begin Their Own Community
Recent release “From the Front Room of the White House,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Holcomb, is a riveting account of the author's family history and the escapades of his ancestors as they found their place in their community. Through sharing his family's story, Holcomb hopes to honor those that came before him, highlighting their accomplishments and incredible perseverance.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Holcomb, the son of a coal miner and a coal miner’s daughter, as well as a US Army veteran and a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “From the Front Room of the White House”: the fascinating memoir of the author’s life’s experiences includes an overview of the family history.
“Through the years, many people’s lives and beliefs start with their surroundings. Our view came from a small white house located between two mountain ranges. As we grew, the views from the windows of this wood frame house revealed a vivid, however small, picture of the surroundings that would define our beliefs,” shares Holcomb.
“Those living in different areas had bigger windows, more vivid scenes, and larger dreams specifically due to their environment. Our families and friends lived secluded from a lot of the world. We had not seen skyscrapers, dams, massive bridges, or machines able to travel underwater. Those with wider windows thought us ignorant. We were. We could only see a small scene from our narrow window. Our door and porch only presented a limited view. That was our view from the front room of the white house.
“This story reveals how a family migrated to a new country and grew to be preachers, gamblers, housewives, bank robbers, suspected heroes, as well as possible killings—all in a faction of families surviving in rugged terrain, submitting to hard work, a God-fearing philosophy, devoted loyalty to the nation, and their family.
“As a family member, revealing the inside story is difficult. Possibly insulting or infuriating family members can be scary. My story brings no fear—stories from the family, followed by stories from friends and later even enemies of the family, most visions from a limited view. No malice to misrepresent these stories of the past is the intent and they are being retold from memory.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Holcomb’s stirring tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on the author’s journey to navigate the challenges of life, as well as his family’s struggles to find their place and survive in the world. Thought-provoking and poignant, Holcomb weaves an intimate and heartfelt self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "From the Front Room of the White House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
