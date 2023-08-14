Author William E. Whapham’s New Book, "Santa Gets a Dog," is an Original Holiday Tale Following Santa Claus as He Gets a New, Lovable Canine Friend
Recent release “Santa Gets a Dog,” from Newman Springs Publishing author William E. Whapham, is a festive children’s book that shares the story of how Santa got his dog, who was found by two elves journeying through the North Woods.
Porter, TX, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William E. Whapham, who resides in Porter, Texas, has completed his new book “Santa Gets a Dog”: a delightful Christmas story that takes young readers and listeners on a magical journey to the North Pole to discover how Santa Claus got his beloved dog, Foxy. He is a real bearded Santa who is willing to do appearances at local stores. Find out more at www.santabill1.com.
Author William E. Whapham writes, “Santa introduced Foxy to his team: Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. Then from the back of the herd came another reindeer, whose nose was glowing so red.”
He continues, “’Bark! Bark! Danger, Santa, danger! Bark! Bark!’ shouted Foxy. ‘Ho! Ho! Ho!’ Santa laughed. ‘That’s just Rudolph. He’s a legend around here!’ They all laughed as they welcomed Foxy to her new home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William E. Whapham’s charming tale is sure to become an instant holiday classic.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Santa Gets a Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
