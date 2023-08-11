Author Juanita R. Vedder’s New Book, "Empty Souls Living Beyond Your Grave," is a Faith-Based Discussion on the Gift of Life, Healing the Soul, and What Lies Beyond Death

Recent release “Empty Souls Living Beyond Your Grave,” from Covenant Books author Juanita R. Vedder, is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that discusses the afterlife, why life is a beautiful gift that should never be taken from granted, and how one can mend their empty soul through following God's divine salvation.