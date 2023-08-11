Author Juanita R. Vedder’s New Book, "Empty Souls Living Beyond Your Grave," is a Faith-Based Discussion on the Gift of Life, Healing the Soul, and What Lies Beyond Death
Recent release “Empty Souls Living Beyond Your Grave,” from Covenant Books author Juanita R. Vedder, is a fascinating and thought-provoking read that discusses the afterlife, why life is a beautiful gift that should never be taken from granted, and how one can mend their empty soul through following God's divine salvation.
Richland, WA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Juanita R. Vedder, a Christian who spends many hours reading and studying God’s word and is currently attending college for her masters in English, has completed her new book, “Empty Souls Living Beyond Your Grave”: a powerful exploration of what lies beyond in the afterlife, and the importance of understanding that every life is worth living to its fullest extent.
“This book is based upon facts about life and death, heaven and hell, and where do we go once we pass from this life into the next,” writes Vedder. “Do you believe in life after death? Do you believe in heaven and hell? Do you believe that your eternal existence will become your final destiny? As to those who contemplate suicide or if you know of someone who is, then please read this book! I truly believe this book will help you understand the meaning and purpose of life and therefore save a life that is worth living. All life is worth living!
“Many people go to their early grave because they lack the knowledge for living a bountiful life in an evil and chaotic world. People also lack the understanding that death is the final answer to all of their problems, their pain and agony, all of their shame and guilt, or whatever it is that is causing them to contemplate suicide. People mainly lack the understanding that their life is not theirs to take. Yes, they may have the power to end their life, but they do not have that right. God did not give us that right to end our own life or take the life of another.
“There was a time in my life that I wanted to end all of my pain and agony, but I didn’t want to die! I’m not talking about physical pain; my pain was beyond comprehension. I knew God’s word about committing murder. Suicide is murder against oneself. I knew I would end up in hell if I would have committed suicide. This is why writing this book is so important to me. If the truth of God’s word saved me from hell, then I know it will save you, I believe. We must go through pain, trials, and hardships in order to have a better future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Juanita R. Vedder’s new book combines the author’s hours of researching the Lord’s Holy Scripture as well as her own personal experiences to help readers understand the intrinsic value of life, and why such a precious gift must never be squandered. Through sharing her own story, Vedder hopes to bring readers closer to the Lord, and accept his teachings in order to ensure their souls are prepared for the afterlife.
Readers can purchase “Empty Souls Living Beyond Your Grave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
