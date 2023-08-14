Author Faye C. Warren’s New Book, "Victoria's Choice," is a Thought-Provoking Story of a Wife and Mother Who Must Make a Difficult Decision at the End of Her Life

Recent release “Victoria's Choice,” from Covenant Books author Faye C. Warren, is a fascinating story centered around one woman whose entire beautiful family is founded on a dark, terrible secret from her past. Facing a terminal diagnosis, Victoria must decide if she should explain to her husband and daughter all that she's done or take her secret to the grave.