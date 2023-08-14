Author Faye C. Warren’s New Book, "Victoria's Choice," is a Thought-Provoking Story of a Wife and Mother Who Must Make a Difficult Decision at the End of Her Life
Recent release “Victoria's Choice,” from Covenant Books author Faye C. Warren, is a fascinating story centered around one woman whose entire beautiful family is founded on a dark, terrible secret from her past. Facing a terminal diagnosis, Victoria must decide if she should explain to her husband and daughter all that she's done or take her secret to the grave.
Rocky Mount, NC, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Faye C. Warren has completed her new book, “Victoria's Choice”: a compelling story of a mother who, after learning her end is near, must face her past and choose whether or not to let a terrible secret she has kept for years die with her.
Author Faye C. Warren currently resides in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, along with her husband, Errol. In her spare time, the author enjoys entertaining, writing, painting, working in her yard, and taking trips to North Carolina beaches and mountains with their dog Gus, a Scottish terrier, who especially enjoys trips to Williamsburg, Virginia. Faye also enjoys antiquing and looking for that hidden treasure.
“Faced with the reality that she is dying with cancer, Victoria is confronted with the choice of telling her daughter and husband the deep, dark secret she has hidden in her heart for thirty years,” writes Warren.
“While working in an abortion clinic, Victoria has an expectant mother come in off the street after the clinic was supposed to be closed for the night. She is near hysteria, exclaiming, ‘I want this thing out of me. I wish it would never be born. I wish it were dead. It ruined my life.’ It is apparent that the mother-to-be is living on the street and has no means to take care of herself, much less a newborn baby.
“In a split second, Victoria decides this young lady does not have to worry about caring for a child she obviously does not want in her life. Victoria gives the mother something to relax her, and a beautiful baby girl is born. When the mother comes to, Victoria explains to the mother that her baby has been stillborn and is no longer a problem to her. Relieved and overjoyed, the mother exclaims, ‘Bless you. Bless you. I've got my life back.’
“As soon as she can leave the clinic, this would-be mother is out of the clinic and on with her life. Victoria claims the beautiful baby girl as her own. Little does Victoria know the events of the evening have been caught on tape.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Faye C. Warren’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable and profound journey as Victoria grapples with the events of that fateful night. Expertly paced and poignant, readers will be spellbound by this shocking, character-driven tale as Victoria struggles with whether or not to take her secret to her grave or attempt to explain what she did to her beautiful daughter and husband.
Readers can purchase “Victoria's Choice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
