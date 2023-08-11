Author DocKLav’s New Book, “Poetical Realism,” is a Profound Series of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author's Past & is Sure to Connect with Readers from All Walks of Life
Recent release “Poetical Realism,” from Page Publishing author DocKLav, is a moving collection of poems providing an intimate self-portrait of the author, commenting on the countless heartaches, trials, and triumphs she has faced in life. With each entry, DocKLav reveals her unique perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of happiness that one can only achieve by believing in themselves and God.
New York, NY, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DocKLav has completed her new book, “Poetical Realism”: a powerful collection of poems that reflect upon the struggles faced by the author and those around her throughout her life, and how she managed to survive it all with the help and support of her family, as well as the guiding light of the Lord.
Author DocKLav currently resides in Los Angeles, where she lives with her beloved son. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and creating stories, spending time with God, and designing clothing and furniture. The author can also often be found working on other inventions and programs designed to one day make the lives of others easier, as she is driven by her love of people and helping others whenever she can.
Published by Page Publishing, DocKLav’s enthralling poetic journey chronicles the author’s creative expressions through her eyes of intimate romantic relationships, fantasies, realities, science, imaginary stories, labyrinths, and humor. Through sharing her life story and experiences, the author hopes to inspire and uplift her readers, and connect with those who may be facing a difficult time in their life to help them understand that they have the power to survive anything life and God throws their way.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Poetical Realism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author DocKLav currently resides in Los Angeles, where she lives with her beloved son. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and creating stories, spending time with God, and designing clothing and furniture. The author can also often be found working on other inventions and programs designed to one day make the lives of others easier, as she is driven by her love of people and helping others whenever she can.
Published by Page Publishing, DocKLav’s enthralling poetic journey chronicles the author’s creative expressions through her eyes of intimate romantic relationships, fantasies, realities, science, imaginary stories, labyrinths, and humor. Through sharing her life story and experiences, the author hopes to inspire and uplift her readers, and connect with those who may be facing a difficult time in their life to help them understand that they have the power to survive anything life and God throws their way.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Poetical Realism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories