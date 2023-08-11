Author DocKLav’s New Book, “Poetical Realism,” is a Profound Series of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author's Past & is Sure to Connect with Readers from All Walks of Life

Recent release “Poetical Realism,” from Page Publishing author DocKLav, is a moving collection of poems providing an intimate self-portrait of the author, commenting on the countless heartaches, trials, and triumphs she has faced in life. With each entry, DocKLav reveals her unique perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of happiness that one can only achieve by believing in themselves and God.