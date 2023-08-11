Author Sergio Buononasco, MD’s New Book, "Bachelor Tales," is a Collection of Short Stories and Examples to Help Single Men in Their Search for a Lasting Life Partner
Recent release “Bachelor Tales: A Guide for Single Men,” from Page Publishing author Sergio Buononasco, MD, is designed to help men avoid the different hazards and dangers that exist in the dating pool and find a partner that they can actually build a future with. Though designed for men, "Bachelor Tales" can be used by all readers to understand how to be lucky in life and love.
New York, NY, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sergio Buononasco, MD, a loving husband who has been blessed with four children and four grandchildren, has completed his new book, “Bachelor Tales: A Guide for Single Men”: a comprehensive guide for men to help them navigate the dating scene and focus on finding a lasting relationship with a partner that is meant for life.
Born and raised in Verona, Italy, author Sergio Buononasco, MD immigrated with his parents at the age of eight to New York City, where he went to both undergrad school and medical school. The author always felt a calling to be of service and felt the best way to do so would be to help cure illnesses and relieve pain and suffering. He eventually moved to the West Coast and opened multiple practices along there, where he specialized in family medicine. Outside of work, Dr. Buononasco’s hobbies include travel, opera, Italian culture, ballet, and mentoring young medical students.
“This book is mainly written for men of any age who wish to avoid the pitfalls of dating while seeking a partner for life,” writes Dr. Buononasco. “Although this is written for men, it can be used by women who will experience similar dating problems in their search for a partner. I have tried to encompass all the problems that you may encounter in dating. But I am sure there are a number of experiences that I have missed. My sincere advice is to proceed slowly with someone that you have met and who seems to be a worthwhile individual. It takes time to learn about someone, so don’t rush if you think you have found a compatible person for life. It is only with frequent contact and deep discussions that one can learn about a person. I strongly suggest that you read the books that I have mentioned in my narrative. Their usefulness proved invaluable for me in finding a partner for life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sergio Buononasco, MD’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help people and draws upon his own experiences in searching for his own life partner, and the mistakes he made along the way. Thought-provoking and poignant, Dr. Buononasco hopes that “Bachelor Tales” will connect with readers of all backgrounds, and help them find success in their love lives, setting them on a path for everlasting marital health and happiness.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bachelor Tales: A Guide for Single Men” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in Verona, Italy, author Sergio Buononasco, MD immigrated with his parents at the age of eight to New York City, where he went to both undergrad school and medical school. The author always felt a calling to be of service and felt the best way to do so would be to help cure illnesses and relieve pain and suffering. He eventually moved to the West Coast and opened multiple practices along there, where he specialized in family medicine. Outside of work, Dr. Buononasco’s hobbies include travel, opera, Italian culture, ballet, and mentoring young medical students.
“This book is mainly written for men of any age who wish to avoid the pitfalls of dating while seeking a partner for life,” writes Dr. Buononasco. “Although this is written for men, it can be used by women who will experience similar dating problems in their search for a partner. I have tried to encompass all the problems that you may encounter in dating. But I am sure there are a number of experiences that I have missed. My sincere advice is to proceed slowly with someone that you have met and who seems to be a worthwhile individual. It takes time to learn about someone, so don’t rush if you think you have found a compatible person for life. It is only with frequent contact and deep discussions that one can learn about a person. I strongly suggest that you read the books that I have mentioned in my narrative. Their usefulness proved invaluable for me in finding a partner for life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sergio Buononasco, MD’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help people and draws upon his own experiences in searching for his own life partner, and the mistakes he made along the way. Thought-provoking and poignant, Dr. Buononasco hopes that “Bachelor Tales” will connect with readers of all backgrounds, and help them find success in their love lives, setting them on a path for everlasting marital health and happiness.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bachelor Tales: A Guide for Single Men” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories