Author Sergio Buononasco, MD’s New Book, "Bachelor Tales," is a Collection of Short Stories and Examples to Help Single Men in Their Search for a Lasting Life Partner

Recent release “Bachelor Tales: A Guide for Single Men,” from Page Publishing author Sergio Buononasco, MD, is designed to help men avoid the different hazards and dangers that exist in the dating pool and find a partner that they can actually build a future with. Though designed for men, "Bachelor Tales" can be used by all readers to understand how to be lucky in life and love.