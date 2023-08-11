Author Nan Solum’s New Book, "Tyme for a Rhyme," is a Delightful and Captivating Series of Poems That Speak Directly from the Author's Imagination to Engage Young Readers

Recent release “Tyme for a Rhyme,” from Page Publishing author Nan Solum, is a heartfelt and charming assortment of poems and ruminations combined with vibrant artwork to entertain and delight readers of all ages while guiding them through important life lessons.