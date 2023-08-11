Author Nan Solum’s New Book, "Tyme for a Rhyme," is a Delightful and Captivating Series of Poems That Speak Directly from the Author's Imagination to Engage Young Readers
Recent release “Tyme for a Rhyme,” from Page Publishing author Nan Solum, is a heartfelt and charming assortment of poems and ruminations combined with vibrant artwork to entertain and delight readers of all ages while guiding them through important life lessons.
San Leandro, CA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nan Solum, an author, poet, playwright, and illustrator, has completed her new book, “Tyme for a Rhyme”: a series of poems and short stories designed for readers of all ages to impart life lessons while also entertaining.
A part-time actress, author Nan Solum has been in stage plays, television, and films, and has read over 1,100 leisure books. The author has also worked briefly as a hair model and has had many recipes and pet photos printed in the "National Examiner." Nan was also a dancer with Oakland Metropolitan Ballet Company and has a chest full of manuscripts.
“‘Tyme for a Rhyme’ is a fully illustrated compilation of children’s verses and is designed to entertain, teach, and perhaps bring a feeling of nostalgia to grown-ups who remember the old-fashioned poems and illustrations of their youth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nan Solum’s riveting collection is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Tyme for a Rhyme” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
