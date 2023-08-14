Author Dorothy Morris’s New Book, "Suddenly It Dawned on Me," is a Riveting Story Following the Lives and Loves of a Jamaican Family
Recent release “Suddenly It Dawned on Me,” from Page Publishing author Dorothy Morris, is a heartwarming novella highlighting the extraordinary bond between a woman and her grandmother.
Queens Village, NY, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Morris, a mother, grandmother, avid reader, and former educator who was born and raised in Jamaica before immigrating to the United States, where she married, raised two daughters, earned a master’s in social work from Adelphi University, and now lives with her sister, Heather, has completed her new book, “Suddenly It Dawned on Me”: a compelling literary debut.
Dorothy Morris graduated from high school in May 1973 and in September that same year, began teaching at the Salem Basic School. It was her first experience teaching numbers and letters students. She learned a lot during that year that you have to encourage and involve the parents in the child’s education. She later went off to college and returned to teach at her former high school where she became Ms. Gordon instead of Dorothy. She stood proudly beside some of her former teachers and seek their guidance whenever possible.
Her parents played an active part in the Jamaican political arena and were strong advocates for the poor and needy. As a result of this, her siblings and she learned how to share and give to the poor and needy. That was her first exposure to social work which became her focus when she migrated to the USA. She continued her studies and graduated from Adelphi University with a master’s in social work, and as a social worker she has worked with children and families, with the HIV/Aids community, and incarcerated youths with the New York Board of Education. She later worked in alternative high school. These were students who did not graduate from traditional high school and decided to take the GED examination.
This book covered the role that a grandparent played as a parent, a guardian, a protector, and as the book states, a predictor of the future.
Published by Page Publishing, Dorothy Morris’s engrossing book is an evocative tale of love and family.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Suddenly It Dawned on Me” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
