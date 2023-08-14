Author Dean Holbrook’s New Book, "God Loves Gays," Tackles the Issue of Homosexuality in the Bible and Shares the Author’s Own Unique Perspective on It
Recent release “God Loves Gays,” from Page Publishing author Dean Holbrook, is a profound and thought-provoking read that calls upon straight Christians to create a place for the LGBTQIA community at their table and allow them to worship and serve God right alongside them as they so please.
Owatonna, MN, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dean Holbrook, who was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and enjoys reading and studying the Bible, has completed his new book, “God Loves Gays”: a compelling reflect that boldly how the LGBTQIA community has just as much of a right to be a Christian as straight people do and calls on straight Christians to not shun their gay brothers and sisters who wish to worship Christ.
“The word ‘Christian’ can bring up certain negative connotations of bigotry, nationalism, and judgmentalism,” writes Holbrook. “Please don’t lump me into that category. This isn’t that kind of book. All Christians are not the same, so please don’t lump us all together. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. These Christians are just the loudest.”
Holbrook continues, “This book is written for the entire LGBTQIA community as well as for people who are new to Christianity. In my opinion, the LGBTQIA community is an underserved and marginalized community within Christianity, although it has gotten better in the past few years.
“Having a common enemy seems to bring people together. Sadly, this is what has happened to some Christian groups in regard to the LGBTQIA community. It is not of God. Am I to believe that there are no sinners in their flocks?”
Published by Page Publishing, Dean Holbrook’s engaging tale will help to lift up LGBTQIA Christians who feel as if they are unwelcomed in their own church, and remind readers that Christ loves all his followers, no matter what their sexual orientation may be. Heartfelt and poignant, “God Loves Gays” delivers a much-needed message in a divided world, aiming to bridge the gaps and unite Christians of all walks of life in love and worship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God Loves Gays” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
