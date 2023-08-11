Author Eddy García Guevara’s New Book, “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA,” is a Compelling Series of Faith-Based Poetry to Help Carry Readers Through Life's Difficult Moments

Recent release “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA: EL ESPLENDOR DE SU AMOR,” from Page Publishing author Eddy García Guevara, is a moving and poignant assortment of profound poems and ruminations to help bring readers towards the Lord's incredible and unending love. Each entry will provide the comfort and guidance that readers find themselves in need of, through both good times and moments of great difficulty.