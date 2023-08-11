Author Eddy García Guevara’s New Book, “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA,” is a Compelling Series of Faith-Based Poetry to Help Carry Readers Through Life's Difficult Moments
Recent release “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA: EL ESPLENDOR DE SU AMOR,” from Page Publishing author Eddy García Guevara, is a moving and poignant assortment of profound poems and ruminations to help bring readers towards the Lord's incredible and unending love. Each entry will provide the comfort and guidance that readers find themselves in need of, through both good times and moments of great difficulty.
Miami, FL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eddy García Guevara has completed his new book, “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA: EL ESPLENDOR DE SU AMOR”: a captivating Spanish-language collection of poems that reflect upon important topics of human nature, based upon the author’s own personal relationship with the Lord.
Originally from Nicaragua, author Eddy García Guevara graduated from the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN-León), where he studied legal and social sciences. After settling in Miami, Florida in 2006, Eddy found himself on the path of following Jesus Christ, and was trained as a missionary. He founded the Global Paz USA foundation through which he developed the Padres Instructores radio program and conferences for parents and works to provide social assistance to churches and communities in Nicaragua as well as give talks and presentations for high school students. He is also currently the presenter of the channel “Enciende una luz” on YouTube.
Guevara writes, “‘La niña de la barca’ es un poemario agradable, edificante y de fácil lectura, adecuado para esos momentos difíciles o apacibles en los que se despierta en nosotros interés de reflexión sobre temas muy sensibles a nuestras vidas, como recuerdos de la infancia, la gracia de permanecer en amor matrimonial, la esperanza de reencontrarnos con la madre que se nos ha ido, la conexión de nuestros hijos a la paternidad de Dios, la ruptura de la incredulidad en nuestras nuevas generaciones respecto a la creación y otros aspectos valiosos para todos aquellos que hemos sido lavados con la sangre de Cristo y apartados como portadores de luz en este mundo de tinieblas.
“‘La niña de la barca’ partiendo de la experiencia personal del autor en su relación con el Señor, nos deja ver en diferentes tópicos cómo nuestro Dios de amor mantiene extendidos sus brazos de refugio para todo aquel que le busca en espíritu y en verdad para darles el privilegio de acceder a su oportuno socorro, restauración y dirección, te aseguro que al leer este poemario se despertará en ti una apasionada gratitud con el Creador nuestro y de todas las cosas, y encontrarás enfoques útiles en tu vida relacional con Dios y con nuestros semejantes, es un libro que vale la pena adquirir y compartir.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eddy García Guevara’s enlightening collection will take readers on a powerful journey through the author’s mind, revealing the Lord’s incredible forgiveness and love as he extends his arms to all those willing to receive his message. Thought-provoking and stirring, “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA” is sure to open the hearts and minds of readers to Christ’s teachings and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “LA NIÑA DE LA BARCA: EL ESPLENDOR DE SU AMOR” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
