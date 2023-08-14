Mark Knudsen’s New Book, "Hiram Martin's Journal," Follows a Young Man as He Documents His New Life in the Virginia Colony and How He Learns to Survive in the New World
Portland, OR, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark Knudsen, an amateur historian and graduate of Harvard College, has completed his most recent book, “Hiram Martin's Journal”: a gripping historical fiction that follows a young man who does his best to navigate his way through his new life living in Virginia during America’s colonial period.
Knudsen shares, “Trapped on the streets of Manchester, Hiram Martin accepts Edmund Scarborough’s indenture contract hoping to improve his station in life. After a frightening sea voyage to Virginia in 1637, Martin enters a foreign world driven by personal ambition and tobacco profits. Vowing to survive, he slowly makes his way despite hostile Native Americans and rivalries.
“Martin witnesses the planters’ shift toward the Africans as a possible answer to their ever-present need for labor. He writes of his experiences and observations of the emerging planter class in Virginia as he suffers abuse at Scarborough’s hand and undertakes tasks at his direction that will further Scarborough’s interests. Martin finds some of these tasks repugnant but knows their successful completion is critical to his survival and advancement.
“Martin’s lot improves after he helps resurrect Scarborough’s position in Virginia after he attacks a peaceful Native American village and slaughters all he finds there. As Native American tribes from all about the colony gather to avenge this assault, Governor Berkeley vows to destroy Scarborough while suing for peace.
“Near the end of his life, Martin finds himself importing luxury items for the Virginia elite and assessing his life in a place he now calls home as the colony recovers once again after Nathaniel Bacon, one of their own, and his followers nearly level Jamestown as they challenge the authority and position of those who came before.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Knudsen’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong interest in American colonial history, and his desire to understand the motives and dreams of those who do not make headlines during eventful periods in American history but were still active participants. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Hiram Martin’s Journal” is a character-driven novel that is sure to transport readers back in time, combining fiction and history bringing to life America’s past.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Hiram Martin's Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
