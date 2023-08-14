Author Steven Desmond’s New Book, "Yup, God Made That!" Dares to Answer the Question of Where Everything on Earth Comes from, and Who to Thank for It All
Recent release “Yup, God Made That!” from Covenant Books author Steven Desmond, is a captivating tale that lists a series of incredible and wonderful things that God created for his children on earth, listed out in alphabetical order with accompanying artwork to help illustrate each item.
Walnut Cove, NC, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Desmond has completed his new book, “Yup, God Made That!”: a charming tale that explores all the wonderful things in the world that God created, from apples to the zoo, and everything in between.
Growing up in a Christian home, author Steven Desmond served at his church youth group for many years. Later, Steven, who now lives near the mountains of North Carolina and writes children’s books, developed a passion for spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ through educational stories.
“Have you ever wondered, where does everything I see come from?” writes Desmond. “This book will answer that while teaching children and parents alike the amazing things God has made in alphabetical order with fun pictures.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven Desmond’s new book will help guide readers of all ages through the incredible blessings God has gifted to the world and his followers. With vibrant artwork to help bring his tale to life, Desmond hopes “Yup, God Made That!” will help readers understand what one can thank the Lord for in a fun and educational way.
Readers can purchase “Yup, God Made That!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
