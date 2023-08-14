Author Steven Desmond’s New Book, "Yup, God Made That!" Dares to Answer the Question of Where Everything on Earth Comes from, and Who to Thank for It All

Recent release “Yup, God Made That!” from Covenant Books author Steven Desmond, is a captivating tale that lists a series of incredible and wonderful things that God created for his children on earth, listed out in alphabetical order with accompanying artwork to help illustrate each item.