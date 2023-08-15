Author JT Warren’s New Book, "Tinker's Tales," Follows a Disabled Rabbit Who Helps Other Animals Fit in Without Feeling Inadequate Because of Their Own Differences
Recent release “Tinker's Tales,” from Covenant Books author JT Warren, is a heartwarming tale of a young rabbit named Tinker, who lost a foot at a young age and learned how to adapt to his disability. Throughout his adventures in his home of Havenswood, Tinker meets all sorts of other animals who also happen to be disabled, and together they learn how to live together in harmony.
New York, NY, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JT Warren, a retired grandmother who lives with her husband in Cocoa, Florida, has completed her new book, “Tinker's Tales”: a charming tale that follows Tinker a disabled rabbit, as he meets and befriends other disabled animals in the forest and works with them to form a loving and accepting community.
Author JT Warren has always loved reading and started writing poems and short stories when she was in middle school. Growing up in a loving family, the author’s brother had a mental disability, which helped her to understand and sympathize with others that were different. Warren plans on writing more stories which introduce different avenues to help children understand about diseases, physical disabilities, and mental conditions.
“Meet the animals of Havenswood where Tinker the Rabbit meets and befriends all types of other animals—many with disabilities,” shares Warren. “Each animal faces their own challenges while learning how to deal with the differences of others. These are the stories of how they accept, adapt, and learn how to live peacefully together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JT Warren’s new book is a stirring tale about the importance of accepting and understanding others despite the differences that there might be between people. With charming artwork to help bring her tale to life, “Tinker’s Tales” is a poignant and thoughtful story that will not only delight readers of all ages but leave a lasting and profound impression on them.
Readers can purchase “Tinker's Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
