Author JT Warren’s New Book, "Tinker's Tales," Follows a Disabled Rabbit Who Helps Other Animals Fit in Without Feeling Inadequate Because of Their Own Differences

Recent release “Tinker's Tales,” from Covenant Books author JT Warren, is a heartwarming tale of a young rabbit named Tinker, who lost a foot at a young age and learned how to adapt to his disability. Throughout his adventures in his home of Havenswood, Tinker meets all sorts of other animals who also happen to be disabled, and together they learn how to live together in harmony.