Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Expands Testing and Lab Capabilities with New State-of-the-Art Chamber
Hatfield, PA, August 10, 2023 -- Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, a leading provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its testing and lab capabilities with the addition of a new testing chamber. This equipment further strengthens Nordic Cold Chain Solutions' commitment to delivering top-quality products and ensuring the utmost reliability and performance for its customers.
The newly acquired testing chamber enhances Nordic Cold Chain Solutions' commitment to research and product development capabilities. Equipped with advanced technology and precise temperature control, the chamber enables comprehensive testing of packaging solutions in a controlled environment that simulates real-world conditions.
This expansion allows Nordic Cold Chain Solutions to increase its rigorous performance testing, ensuring that its packaging solutions meet the highest temperature control and insulation standards. The chamber's capabilities increase throughput of shipper development and testing for temperature maintenance.
With this state-of-the-art equipment, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions can effectively evaluate the performance of its packaging solutions across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverage, and more. The company's team of experts will leverage the testing chamber's capabilities to develop innovative and customized packaging solutions that meet each customer’s unique needs.
"The addition of our new testing chamber marks a significant milestone for Nordic Cold Chain Solutions," said Andy Bolton, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Nordic Cold Chain Solutions. “This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing customers with innovative and sustainable temperature-controlled packaging solutions. We will continue to strategically add to our existing product testing technologies and lab capabilities to ensure that our packaging solutions consistently deliver the highest level of quality and reliability.”
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions' investment in expanding its testing and lab capabilities underscores its dedication to being at the forefront of the industry, continuously striving for excellence and exceeding customer expectations. The company is committed to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and delivering packaging solutions that protect and preserve the integrity of temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain.
For more information about Nordic Cold Chain Solutions and its expanded testing and lab capabilities, please visit www.nordiccoldchain.com.
About Nordic Cold Chain Solutions:
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions is a leading provider of temperature-controlled packaging solutions. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions is committed to delivering high-quality packaging solutions that protect and preserve the integrity of temperature-sensitive products.
For media inquiries, please contact:
James Marengo
Director of Marketing
Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
Email: james.marengo@nordicice.com
Phone: 215-480-5113
For more information about Nordic Cold Chain Solutions and its expanded testing and lab capabilities, please visit www.nordiccoldchain.com.
