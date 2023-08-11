HostIVPN Launches Its Latest Service - HostI Account Which Provide Single-Sign on and MFA for All of Existing and New Customers
Whitefish, MT, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HostIVPN Is proud to the launch of its newest feature - HostI Accounts. This cutting-edge platform provides a secure and streamlined approach to managing accounts for all HostI family products. HostI Accounts unifies the login, authentication, and signup processes across HostIVPN, making it effortless for administrators to handle various services within the HostI product family. In this latest release, the HostI Accounts dashboard now supports SSO (Single Sign-On) and MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) as standard, providing customers with the flexibility of avoiding the hassle of countless passwords and logins.
Even more convenience is on the horizon as HostI Account will soon allow users to log in using popular third-party services like Google, Apple, and Microsoft. This enhancement ensures a smoother and quicker registration process for new users and a seamless login experience for existing ones.
Alex Robbio, speaking on behalf of HostI Account, says, "We are planning to introduce support for security keys, such as YubiKey, to offer robust MFA options. But our journey doesn't end there. We aim to implement additional multi-factor authentication methods, like biometrics, to align with the industry's shift towards passwordless solutions."
The technology behind HostI Account
HostI Account acts as a centralized identity provider and authorization server for HostIVPN products and services, leveraging the power of OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 protocols. "Once users are logged into HostI Account in their default browser, they will no longer need to enter their password to access HostIVPN desktop applications," explains Alex Robbio.
HostIVPN's CEO, Alex Robbio, emphasizes that with HostI Account, they aim to reduce the burden of passwords for their users, discouraging password reuse to prevent potential credential stuffing attacks.
About HostIVPN
HostIVPN stands as one of the most advanced VPN service providers today. With features like double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN support, HostIVPN ensures top-notch security and user-friendliness. Offering competitive prices and a wide range of servers in the United States and Canada, HostIVPN is committed to a strict zero-log policy, safeguarding user privacy to the fullest.
